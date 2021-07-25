V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048217 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017847 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002738 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.04 or 0.00834781 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005685 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
