Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 150,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 962,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Hovde Group lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

