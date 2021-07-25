VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.27. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94.

Get VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 598,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,000.

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Moody's Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.