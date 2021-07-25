Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lessened by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $404.38. 3,151,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $293.30 and a 12-month high of $404.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

