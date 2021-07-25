Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.84. 228,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,650. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.