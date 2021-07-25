Vectors Research Management LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,235 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,834,000. Finally, Beacon Wealthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,377,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,804,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211,119. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.