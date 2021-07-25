Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 307.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $58.01. 1,897,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,219. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

