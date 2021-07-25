Vectors Research Management LLC Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 434.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,237.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $281.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $299.25. 361,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,524. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.61.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

