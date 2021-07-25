Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.27.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48. Venator Materials has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.70 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 263,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,275,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

