Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0096

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $38.26 million and $5.01 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,983,785,117 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

