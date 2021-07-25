Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,057,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,442,000 after acquiring an additional 447,708 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

