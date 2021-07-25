Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 168.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% during the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261,171 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $215,139,000. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $184,238,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.