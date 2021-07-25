Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 93.53%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.