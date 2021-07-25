Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 2,416 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 172.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.09.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.45. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.