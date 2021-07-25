Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,148 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter worth $169,137,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $75,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,776,000 after buying an additional 259,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $119.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.94. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. cut shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

