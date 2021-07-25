Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOSOU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,902,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,380,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,929,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,501,000.

Get Virtuoso Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOSOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.