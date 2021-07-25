Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 422.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 861,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after buying an additional 696,966 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 71.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 125,475 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $152,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

