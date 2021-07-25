Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,607 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $615,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.