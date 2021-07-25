Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Shares of VERI stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52. Veritone has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $691.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.22.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. Analysts forecast that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Veritone by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritone by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Veritone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

