Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.85. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 159,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 41,271.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 422.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

