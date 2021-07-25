Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to announce sales of $52.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $307.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.45. 119,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Viad has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $951.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

