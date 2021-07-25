Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 137.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 133.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 36,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 20.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,968,829.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $37,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,318 shares of company stock worth $1,485,372 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.42 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

