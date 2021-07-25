Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Vicor’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.27. Vicor has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares in the company, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,135 shares of company stock worth $8,244,775. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

