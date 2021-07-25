Vidulum (VDL) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Top Exchanges

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $160,056.05 and $141.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.