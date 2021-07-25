Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

VMEO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vimeo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.29.

VMEO stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. Vimeo has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

