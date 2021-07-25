Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vine Energy Inc. is an energy company. It is focused on the development of natural gas properties principally in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale. Vine Energy Inc. is based in Plano, TX. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $13.97 on Friday. Vine Energy has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vine Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,718,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter worth about $16,284,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter worth about $20,610,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

