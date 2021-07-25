Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIPS. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

VIPS stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

