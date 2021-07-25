VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VirTra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.42.

VirTra stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77. VirTra has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

