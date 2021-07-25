Virtu Financial LLC Buys 9,176 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 251.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after acquiring an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after acquiring an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,569,564. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $643.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,604,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,004. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $631.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.