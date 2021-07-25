Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $234,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.88. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 12-month low of $73.22 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

