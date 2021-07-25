Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Illumina by 109.3% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Illumina by 77.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Illumina by 53.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $4,362,737 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded up $8.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.51. 410,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,367. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.89.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

