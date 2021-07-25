Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.33 Million Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.55. 368,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,870. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.28. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.