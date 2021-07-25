Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,696 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

