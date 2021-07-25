Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 154,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 52,429 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.27.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

