Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74.

