Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.44.

