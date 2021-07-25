Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 52.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,955,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

