Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 639 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,658 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 639,741 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,072,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,202,000 after acquiring an additional 409,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock opened at $99.38 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.74.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.