Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 49.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,803 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 162.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

