Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.55. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

