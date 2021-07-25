Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 151 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.55) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.73. The company has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a PE ratio of 396.13.

In related news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

