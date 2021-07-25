Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 151 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 151 ($1.97) price objective from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).
Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.84 ($1.55) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 124.73. The company has a market capitalization of £33.15 billion and a PE ratio of 396.13.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
