Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,753 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,848 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Genpact by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,569,000 after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Genpact by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.97. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

