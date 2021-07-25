Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

