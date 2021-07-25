Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of 8X8 worth $12,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,832,000. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 8X8 by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $31,171.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,336 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

