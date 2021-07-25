Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 317.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 592.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OGE opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

