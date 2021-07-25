Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $14.86 Million in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

