Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 19,583 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 241,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,583 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $14,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 96.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $49.57 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.20) EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.