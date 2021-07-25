Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.75 ($75.00).

Vonovia stock opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €54.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

