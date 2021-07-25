W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,897 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up 2.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of W. R. Berkley worth $27,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.81. The company had a trading volume of 895,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,772. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.38.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.