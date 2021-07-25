Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

NYSE WCN opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,752,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

